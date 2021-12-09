Drexel Christmas Parade set for Saturday

The 2021 Drexel Hometown Christmas Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 on Main Street in Drexel.
People interested in participating in the parade should submit an application through the town hall office or online at ci.drexel.nc.us, according to Sherry Dula, the town clerk.
“Once they sign up with their application, we will give them the packet with the parade map and all the instructions for lineup that morning,” Dula said.
Participants will gather at the R.O. Huffman Center at 700 N. Main St. The parade will begin at the center and end just before the railroad tracks on South Main Street. Each street coming into the parade route will be blocked off with vehicles and personnel.
This year’s parade will feature a variety of entries.
“We have several area church entries, fire departments, elected officials, Burke County Sheriff, Register of Deeds, antique cars and the Shriner Gators are supposed to be joining us,” Dula said. “Two bands are scheduled to appear, and some business entries. Instead of a grand marshal this year, the town is sponsoring a 9/11 Memorial Float to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of the tragic loss of so many lives, including one of our very own, Lt. Cmdr. Eric Cranford, in the Pentagon tragedy. And as with all parades, Santa and the elves will be bringing up the end of the parade.”
Town officials encourage people to practice social distancing and other coronavirus safety protocols.
“We do want to bring our community together for some Christmas cheer amid all the COVID-19,” Dula said.
For more information on the Drexel Christmas parade, contact Scott Dula, parade director, at 828-443-7047.