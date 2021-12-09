Drexel Christmas Parade set for Saturday

The 2021 Drexel Hometown Christmas Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 on Main Street in Drexel.

People interested in participating in the parade should submit an application through the town hall office or online at ci.drexel.nc.us, according to Sherry Dula, the town clerk.

“Once they sign up with their application, we will give them the packet with the parade map and all the instructions for lineup that morning,” Dula said.

Participants will gather at the R.O. Huffman Center at 700 N. Main St. The parade will begin at the center and end just before the railroad tracks on South Main Street. Each street coming into the parade route will be blocked off with vehicles and personnel.

This year’s parade will feature a variety of entries.