Drexel Community Fair starts Aug. 22

DREXEL -- It’s that time of year when again when Drexel becomes the center of nightly entertainment for a week in Burke County.

The Drexel Community Fair is set for Aug. 22-27 behind the R.O. Huffman Center off of Main Street. Admission to the fair is free and will open at 6 p.m. every night, except the last night, with it opening at 5 p.m.

And B&K Carnival Company will be back with rides such as the carousel, swings, Sea Ray, Wipeout, Bubble Bees and motorcycles, along with games of chance.

Ride bracelets are $20 nightly and local businesses will have $5 coupons available. A family pack of 24 tickets is $25 and individual ride tickets are $1.50.

People also can pre-pay for ride bracelets for $15 on the fair’s website at www.drexelfair.com.

“We just try to make it family affordable,” said Don Deal, president of the Drexel Community Fair.

The barn will be open with animal exhibits including horses, cows, goats and sheep, and maybe a rabbit and chicken, Deal said.

The Burke County Center of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension will be back for cow patty bingo and veggie varmints, which is always a hit with the kids, Deal said.

And of course there will be nightly entertainment.

According to the fair website, the lineup of entertainment will be:

Monday – Whitewater playing traditional bluegrass.

Tuesday – Opal Moon playing a variety of music.

Wednesday – Purpose Quartet is a four-part harmony group singing gospel music.

Thursday – Cosmic Cowboys Band with a mix of music but primarily country and southern rock.

Friday – The Fabulous Thunder Brothers with a mix of Classic 1970s and ’80s rock and roll and blues.

Saturday – Road Runnerz Band plays a variety of rock, country and contemporary music.

It wouldn’t be a fair without traditional fair grub and Jenks Concessions will be on hand selling ice cream, cotton candy, candied apples, snow-cones, popcorn and Italian sausage sandwich, Deal said.

Deal said other organizations with food booths at the fair will be the Drexel Fire Department selling hamburgers, hot dogs, bologna sandwiches and country ham; Drexel First Baptist Church selling hamburgers and hot dogs and livermush sandwiches; Drexel First Church of God selling pizza, nachos and other selections; George Hildebrand Ruritan Club selling funnel cakes, deep-fried Snickers bars and other goodies.

Every night, the fair will end with a fireworks show and free door prizes, Deal said.