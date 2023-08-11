The Drexel High School Alumni Association, along with the Town of Drexel and the Burke County Public Library, will be sponsoring a community-wide Meet and Greet on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 1-7 p.m. Anyone with a past or present Drexel connection is invited to this event at the Merlin Shull Gymnasium on the campus of the Hallyburton Academy in downtown Drexel. This is a free event with the purpose of bringing together people having that Drexel connections. A food truck will be available for those wanting to purchase food. The Mimosa Market will be selling its cold, non-alcoholic beverages. Bruce and Kathy Piercy will be leading some line dancing early in the afternoon. There will be tours of the old high school, a silent auction, and video interviews of several Drexel citizens. The Burke County Public Library will be showing a video slideshow of past and present Drexel. Everyone is invited! For more information, contact Dan Hoyle at 828-432-4405.