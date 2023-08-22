The Drexel High School Alumni Association, along with the Town of Drexel and the Burke County Public Library, will be sponsoring a community-wide Meet and Greet on Saturday from 1-7 p.m. Anyone with a past or present Drexel connection is invited to this event at the Merlin Shull Gymnasium on the campus of the Hallyburton Academy in downtown Drexel. This is a free event with the purpose of bringing together people that have Drexel connections. A food truck will be available for those wanting to purchase food. The Mimosa Market will be selling its cold, nonalcoholic beverages. Bruce and Kathy Piercy will be leading some line dancing early in the afternoon. There will be tours of the old high school, a silent auction and video interviews of several Drexel citizens. The Burke County Public Library will be showing a video slideshow of past and present Drexel. Everyone is invited. For more information, contact Dan Hoyle at 828-432-4405.