Rides, cotton candy, candied apples, games of chance and seeing old friends will be just a few of things kids and kids at heart will find at the Drexel Community Agricultural Fair starting Monday.

The fair starts at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free and parking is $3, according to the fair website and organizers.

B & K Carnival will have all of the favorite rides including the Giant Wheel, carousel, Wipeout, motorcycles, Bubble Bees and Sea Ray, according to the fair website.

And it wouldn’t be an agricultural fair without the livestock, large produce, flowers and home canned vegetables and jellies.

Don Deal, president of the Drexel Fair, said this week that they’ve had a lot of interest from people about the exhibit hall and livestock barn, which is supported by the NC Cooperative Extension and 4-H.

And on Tuesday night, kids and adults will be able to try their hand at Veggie Varmints, Deal said.

There will be music to entertain the crowds every night of the fair.

According to the fair website, entertainment will be:

Monday

, 6:30 p.m.: Southern rock and country band Lowdown South.

Tuesday

, 6:30 p.m.: Wiregrass, which is billed as “not your Grannies bluegrass,” covers many genres with a bluegrass sound and instruments, according to the fair website.

Wednesday

, 6:30 p.m.: Purpose Quartet is a four-part harmony gospel group.

Thursday

, 7 p.m.: TNT perform rock, pop and alternative music from the 1980s and 1990s that pays homage to bands such as Journey, AC/DC, Quiet Riot and Heart.

Friday

, 7 p.m.: Deacon Black is a Lenoir-area band that performs classic rock, Southern rock, 1980s rock, Top 40 and pop, along with old and new country.

Saturday

, 7 p.m.: Grandma’s Medicine is a local band that performs classic rock and pop tunes.

There’s never a lack of food for people to buy where the proceeds support local organizations.

Deal said the Drexel Fire Department will be selling its country ham sandwiches and Drexel First Baptist Church, whose proceeds go for missions, will be serving up hamburgers, hot dogs, livermush and baloney sandwiches.

“They do a good job, now, they got it down pat,” Deal said about Drexel First Baptist. “They got some good cooks in there. They got a good team, they really do.”

Drexel First Church of God will be serving up things such as cheese curds, Dippin’ Dots, pretzels and popcorn. And George Hildebrand Ruritan Club is where people can get their deep-fried goodness from with things such as funnel cakes, deep-fried Twinkies, Snickers and pickles, Deal said.

“If you need something sweet to take home with you, they’ve got all that good stuff,” Deal said.

Jenks Concessions will offer up cotton candy, candied apples, snow cones and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Every night of the fair will end with fireworks. Deal said there will be a nightly drawing, with the last night drawing being for a bedroom suit from Cranford Furniture. You must be present to win, he said.

Armbands for unlimited rides will be sold nightly for $20 but also can be purchased on the fair’s website at https://drexelfair.com for $15. The website also has a printable $5 coupon for tickets purchased from local businesses or at the fair gate. Also available is a family pack of 24 tickets for $25 and single ride tickets are $1.50 each.