DREXEL — The town of Drexel has already started the process of looking for a new town manager.

And it will soon need to start looking for a new fire chief.

Current Town Manager Sherri Bradshaw is planning to retire at the end of this year, she said.

Western Piedmont Council of Governments is helping the town with the search for a new manager and posted the job on its website and Facebook pages on Wednesday.

The job posting says the town, which has a population of 1,760, is looking for “self-motivated candidates for the position of town manager who excels in organization, finances, and managing important details.” The town’s 2023-24 budget is $4.5 million and it has 21 full-time employees.

The hiring range for the position is $97,715 to $108,001, depending on qualifications, with a full benefits package, the job posting says.

The posting says the position requires any combination of education and experience equivalent to graduation with a bachelor’s or master’s degree (preferred) in public administration or a related field, as well as some experience as a local government manager or department head preferred.

It will be the first time in 11 years since the town council has had to hire a new manager.

Bradshaw has a combined 25 years with the town.

She served as the town clerk for Drexel from 1983 to 1997, when she left to work in her husband’s business, Fun Cycles in Valdese, as the office manager. She said that afforded her flexibility while their children were growing up. But in 2012, she returned to Drexel as the town manager.

During her time as manager, Bradshaw said one of the biggest projects she was involved with was the resolution of issues surrounding the R.O. Huffman Center, a mostly recreation center, and the town taking over the operation of it.

The town subleased the center to Burke County for recreational purposes, starting in 1995. The town of Drexel filed a lawsuit against Burke County in January 2013 after the town got notice from the county that it planned to abandon its lease of the R.O. Huffman Center in Drexel. The lawsuit and issue was settled through mediation in 2014.

The town now operates the center and this year’s budget saw the recreation director go from part-time to full-time.

The other big project Bradshaw has worked on is the cleanup and preparation for future redevelopment of the former 100-acre Drexel Furniture mill property in downtown. Drexel received a federal Environmental Protection Agency Brownfield grant for the cleanup for the front portion — 27 acres — of the property where the mill was located, she said.

The back portion of the property is in the process of a conceptual site plan and site preparation, Bradshaw said.

The town manager position will be open until filled. A resume, along with a cover letter, references and a WPCOG application, can be submitted to WPCOG Executive Director Anthony Starr at P.O. Box 9026, Hickory, NC 28603 no later than Wednesday, July 26 to ensure consideration, according to the job posting. It also can be submitted via email at anthony.starr@wpcog.org. Candidates will be subject to an interview and assessment process. The first round of interviews will take place in late August, according to the posting.

In addition to a new town manager, the town will be looking for a new fire chief.

Chief Jerry Baker resigned the position effective July 10, Bradshaw confirmed.