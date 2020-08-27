Drexel PD looking for missing teen again

DREXEL — Police are looking for a teen who has walked away from his home for the third time in two weeks.
Jordan Webb, 14, who is described as a 5-foot-10-inch white male with a slim build and brown eyes and brown hair that’s cut short and shaved in the back with two slashes, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at 406 N. Main St. in Drexel, said Drexel Police Chief Craig Treadway.
There is no known clothing description for Webb, but he was seen walking up North Main Street by a town employee Wednesday morning, Treadway said.
He was reported missing this time around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Webb was at home with a relative, but the relative was asleep when the teen walked away from the home.
This isn’t the first time this week Webb has walked off from home. He left home Tuesday, but a relative actually saw him walking around Valdese that day before he realized the teen had left home, Treadway said.
Webb was reported missing on Aug. 13 when he left a note on the door of his house telling his family that he loved them but he needed to get away for a while after an argument.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Emergency Communications Center at 828-438-5500 or Drexel Police Department at 828-437-7424.
