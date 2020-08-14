Drexel PD looking for missing teen

DREXEL — Police are looking for a teen who left his home after an argument with his parents.

Jordan Webb, 15, who is described as a 5-foot-8-inch white male with brown eyes and brown hair that’s cut short and shaved in the back with two slashes, was last seen at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at 406 N. Main St. in Drexel, said Drexel Police Chief Craig Treadway. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white Nike tennis shoes and shorts.

Webb left a note on the door telling his family that he loved them but he needed to get away for a while after an argument, Treadway said. Police do not believe he is in danger.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Emergency Communications Center at 828-438-5500 or Drexel Police Department at 828-437-7424.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

