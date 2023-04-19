DREXEL — Spring has sprung and that means the Drexel Spring Carnival is just around the corner.

The Drexel Spring Carnival is set for April 25-29 behind the R.O. Huffman Center off of Main Street. Admission to the carnival is free and it opens at 6 p.m. every night, except the last night, April 29, when it will open at 5 p.m.

And B&K Carnival Company will be back with rides such as the carousel, swings, Sea Ray, Wipeout, Bubble Bees and motorcycles, along with games of chance and attractions.

Unlimited ride bracelets are $20, but only $15 if purchased online. A family pack of 24 tickets is $25 and individual ride tickets are $1.50.

Ride wristband coupons can be found at local businesses, including O’Reillys locations, Citgo and Quick Mart in Drexel, Buds Korner Kitchen, Drexel Discount Drug, Timberwoods Family Restaurant and Quality Mart in Morganton.

People also can pre-pay for ride bracelets online at www.drexelfair.com.

The exhibit hall and the animal barn won’t be open during the carnival, said Don Deal, president of the Drexel Fair.

“We’re just anticipating a good week and just hoping for good weather,” Deal said.

Deal said the carnival is a good time for folks to get out of the house and enjoy the warmer weather and have some fun.

“We’ve always had good turnouts and we’re looking for another one,” Deal said.

Of course there will be nightly entertainment.

According to the carnival website, the lineup of entertainment will be:

Tuesday, April 25 — Lowdown South playing Southern rock and country. Entertainment starts at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26 — Purpose Quartet is a four-part harmony group singing gospel music. Entertainment starts at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 27 — Opal Moon will play a variety of music from five decades. Entertainment starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 28 — Bourbon Arcade playing a mix of rock, soul, blues and alt country. Entertainment starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 — Grandma’s Medicine playing rock and roll. Entertainment starts at 7 p.m.

Jenks Concessions will be on hand selling ice cream, cotton candy, candied apples, snow-cones, popcorn and Italian sausage sandwiches, Deal said.

Deal said other organizations with food booths at the carnival will be the Drexel Fire Department selling hamburgers, hot dogs, bologna sandwiches and country ham; Drexel First Baptist Church selling hamburgers and hot dogs and liver mush sandwiches; Drexel First Church of God selling pizza, nachos, pretzels and other selections; George Hildebrand Ruritan Club selling funnel cakes, deep-fried Snickers bars and other goodies and Sunset Slushi selling ice cream and other frozen treats.

Deal said they will all be serving Pepsi products.