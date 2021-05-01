Drive-thru graduation ceremony held May 13

Western Piedmont Community College will hold its 2021 graduation ceremony in a drive-thru setting on its main campus from 4-7 p.m. on May 13.
The drive-thru commencement will be limited to one car per graduate. Extended family, friends and the community may watch the ceremony live at wpcc.edu/graduation-2021 beginning at 4 p.m. The recording will be available after the livestream ends.
“Holding an in-person graduation ceremony this spring is very exciting after the extraordinary circumstances of the past year,” said WPCC President Joel Welch. “Although a drive-thru graduation is not our first choice, it does give us an opportunity to safely see our graduates and celebrate with them on our campus.”
Graduates will be allowed to exit their vehicle to receive their diploma or certificate but must wear face coverings. Professional photos will be taken at this time, and there will be opportunities to take photos on campus at the end of the drive-thru line. WPCC faculty, staff and trustees members also will be present to celebrate commencement.
Graduates have received full instructions about the drive-thru event through their student emails.
WPCC will host several other ceremonies for graduates in specialty programs. The nursing program and medical assisting program will hold pinning ceremonies May 11, and medical lab technology’s pinning ceremony is scheduled for May 12. Basic law enforcement training graduates will have a ceremony May 21. Ceremonies will have capacity restrictions in place for social distancing.
“Our sincerest congratulations to the class of 2021,” said WPCC Vice President for Academic Affairs Rhia Crawford. “Pursuing an education is challenging under the best circumstances, and the impact of COVID-19 has made this celebration even more momentous. We at the college are extremely proud of their perseverance and know they will be successful in their next steps.”
Questions regarding the graduation ceremony may be directed to WPCC Academic Records and Graduation Specialist Cathy Williams at cwilliams@wpcc.edu or 828-448-6049.