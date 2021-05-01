Drive-thru graduation ceremony held May 13

Western Piedmont Community College will hold its 2021 graduation ceremony in a drive-thru setting on its main campus from 4-7 p.m. on May 13.

The drive-thru commencement will be limited to one car per graduate. Extended family, friends and the community may watch the ceremony live at wpcc.edu/graduation-2021 beginning at 4 p.m. The recording will be available after the livestream ends.

“Holding an in-person graduation ceremony this spring is very exciting after the extraordinary circumstances of the past year,” said WPCC President Joel Welch. “Although a drive-thru graduation is not our first choice, it does give us an opportunity to safely see our graduates and celebrate with them on our campus.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Graduates will be allowed to exit their vehicle to receive their diploma or certificate but must wear face coverings. Professional photos will be taken at this time, and there will be opportunities to take photos on campus at the end of the drive-thru line. WPCC faculty, staff and trustees members also will be present to celebrate commencement.

Graduates have received full instructions about the drive-thru event through their student emails.