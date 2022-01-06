Drought watch called for river basin

CHARLOTTE – The Catawba-Wateree Drought Management Advisory Group has announced that dry weather conditions have placed the Catawba-Wateree River Basin in Stage 0 of the group’s drought protocol. Stage 0 is a drought watch stage that notifies CW-DMAG members to monitor conditions more closely.

Stage 0 was reached on Jan. 4.

“There are no required actions by the community at this stage, but water and energy conservation are strongly encouraged, especially with the expected dry months ahead,” said Ed Bruce, P.E., CW-DMAG coordinator for Duke Energy. “We will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as needed to best protect the water supply available to our communities.”

Due to significantly limited rainfall in 2021, water storage in the 11-reservoir Catawba-Wateree River Basin has decreased and stream-flows that feed the reservoirs are below normal. In addition, the U.S. Drought Monitor trigger indicates most of the basin is experiencing worsening drought conditions. Duke Energy rain gauges show the region received less than half the expected rainfall in the final four months of 2021. The rainfall over the past several days, though helpful, was not enough to significantly change the underlying drought conditions.