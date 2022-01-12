 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ductwork fire quickly contained at Seiren
The sounds of sirens whirred through the city of Morganton during the Wednesday morning work rush to extinguish a ductwork fire at a local manufacturing company.

Officers and firefighters with the Morganton Department of Public Safety were dispatched around 7 a.m. to a working fire at Seiren USA on East Union Street in Morganton, said MDPS Maj. Ryan Lander.

When responders arrived on scene, they found that a fire had started where lint accumulated in the ductwork above a fabric machine in the factory, Lander said.

Thanks to the help of Seiren employees, Lander said MDPS responders were able to isolate the fire and get it under control relatively quickly.

The situation could have been worse, Lander said, but because the fire was so quickly isolated, damage should have been limited to the ductwork.

Burke County EMS was on standby during the fire, but no injuries were reported, he said.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

