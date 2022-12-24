Duke Energy announces rolling blackouts due to demand

A statement from Duke Energy today announced "temporary outages" "also known as rolling blackouts" across the Duke system today.

According to the statement, these outages are necessary due to the current cold snap "driving unusually high energy demand." The statement says the outages are "necessary to protect the energy grid."

The statement said most outages will last between 30-60 minutes, but some may be last longer due to the necessity of dispatching a crew to restore power.

As of 10 a.m., approximately 400,000 Duke customers were without power in the North Carolina, but the statement said some of these outages are due to lines taken down in last night's high winds.

According to Duke Energy's website, no outages are currently being reported in Burke County, although approximately 1,000 Duke customers in the Glen Alpine area were without power this morning due to high winds.