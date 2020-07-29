Duke Energy crews work to restore power in Valdese
0 comments
featured
Wreck

Duke Energy crews work to restore power in Valdese

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

VALDESE — Duke Energy crews spent Wednesday morning working to restore power to customers in Valdese after an early morning wreck sent a utility pole tumbling down. Police Chief Jack Moss said a woman swerved to miss a deer that ran out in the road in front of her and hit the pole. She wasn't injured, but the downed pole caused power outages for about 1,000 homes. Call 800-769-3766 to report an outage to Duke Energy.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News