Duke Energy crews work to restore power in Valdese

VALDESE — Duke Energy crews spent Wednesday morning working to restore power to customers in Valdese after an early morning wreck sent a utility pole tumbling down. Police Chief Jack Moss said a woman swerved to miss a deer that ran out in the road in front of her and hit the pole. She wasn't injured, but the downed pole caused power outages for about 1,000 homes. Call 800-769-3766 to report an outage to Duke Energy.
