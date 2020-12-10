Dunkin’ coming to Morganton in spring 2021

The chain’s motto says America runs on Dunkin’, and that soon will include Morganton, too.
Dunkin’ Donuts is set to expand to the city with a targeted opening of spring 2021, according to public relations firm Pivot PR, and officials with Morganton say that will happen in an 1,800-square-foot building at 1248 Burkemont Ave. near the recently opened Tires Plus Tire Pros.
Phillip Lookadoo, the director of development and design for the city, said he issued a notice to proceed for Dunkin’ on Nov. 19 and the contractor for the project is Culpepper Development.
Pivot PR says the Morganton Dunkin’ will be the first location to feature the chain’s next generation building style. Here’s what that will mean, in Pivot’s words:
- Modern Design: The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment. This store also will have patio seating.
- Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.
- Dunkin’ on Demand: Dunkin’ has introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups so that members of the DD Perks Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s mobile app can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. Guests will be able to track the status of their orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant via a new digital order status board.
- Increased Energy Efficiency: The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.
According to the chain’s website, currently, the nearest Dunkin’ locations are on Wilkesboro Boulevard Northeast in Lenoir, Sugar Hill Road in Marion, 2nd Avenue Northwest in Hickory, and 2nd Street Northeast in Hickory. Those stores all are open seven days per week, opening between 5-7 a.m. and closing between 7-9 p.m., depending on the day.
The Dunkin’ menu is broken down into seven categories online: espresso and coffee, teas and more, frozen drinks, sandwiches and more, snacks and wraps, bagels and muffins and, of course, donuts.
The aforementioned DD Perks program allows members to earn five points for every $1 spent, with every 200 points earning the customer a free beverage, the Dunkin’ website says. The program also includes bonus-point offers. DD Perks allows customers to pay any way, check out faster and order on-the-go.
For more information about Dunkin’, visit dunkindonuts.com.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
