Dunkin’ coming to Morganton in spring 2021

Dunkin’ on Demand: Dunkin’ has introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups so that members of the DD Perks Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s mobile app can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. Guests will be able to track the status of their orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant via a new digital order status board.

Increased Energy Efficiency: The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.

According to the chain’s website, currently, the nearest Dunkin’ locations are on Wilkesboro Boulevard Northeast in Lenoir, Sugar Hill Road in Marion, 2nd Avenue Northwest in Hickory, and 2nd Street Northeast in Hickory. Those stores all are open seven days per week, opening between 5-7 a.m. and closing between 7-9 p.m., depending on the day.

The Dunkin’ menu is broken down into seven categories online: espresso and coffee, teas and more, frozen drinks, sandwiches and more, snacks and wraps, bagels and muffins and, of course, donuts.