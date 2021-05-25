Dunkin' Donuts opening date pushed to Friday

The opening date for Morganton’s Dunkin’ Donuts store has been pushed back to Friday, but a year’s worth of free coffee is still up for grabs for some early bird customers.

The store, located at 1248 Burkemont Ave. near Mr. Tire, had been set to open Wednesday, according to previous information from the chain.

The first 50 guests in the drive-thru at 6 a.m. on opening day will win a year’s worth of free coffee, according to a press release from PIVOT PR.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Dunkin’s next generation store initiative and can’t wait to bring this innovative new restaurant to the community,” franchisee Dennis Harvey said in the press release. “The new menu offerings and approachable atmosphere will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans and help keep Morganton running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The free coffee giveaway will come in the form of a coupon book that includes coupons for free medium hot or iced coffee, totaling four coupons per month for 12 months plus two bonus months for a total of 56 coupons.

Customers also will get a chance to see the Dunkin’ mascot and win some swag at the opening day event.

The new store will feature a modern atmosphere with innovative technologies.