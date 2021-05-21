Dunkin’ opens Wednesday; free year of coffee up for grabs

Six months after the famous doughnut chain zeroed in on Morganton, the city’s new Dunkin’ Donuts store is ready to open and a free year of coffee is up for grabs for 50 eager customers.

On Friday morning, the anticipated announcement came as the Pivot PR firm announced that the 1248 Burkemont Ave. location will open this coming Wednesday and award a free year of coffee to the first 50 customers in its drive-thru at 6 a.m.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Dunkin’s next generation store initiative and can’t wait to bring this innovative new restaurant to the community,” said franchisee Dennis Harvey in a press release. “The new menu offerings and approachable atmosphere will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans and help keep Morganton running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”

The free coffee giveaway will come in the form of a coupon book that includes coupons for free medium hot or iced coffee, totaling four coupons per month for 12 months plus two bonus months for a total of 56 coupons.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Opening day also will include an appearance by the Dunkin’ mascot and swag giveaways.

As previously announced, Morganton’s Dunkin’ will feature a next-generation design intended to provide a modern atmosphere and innovative technology. Some of the features include: