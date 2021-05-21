Dunkin’ opens Wednesday; free year of coffee up for grabs

Six months after the famous doughnut chain zeroed in on Morganton, the city’s new Dunkin’ Donuts store is ready to open and a free year of coffee is up for grabs for 50 eager customers.
On Friday morning, the anticipated announcement came as the Pivot PR firm announced that the 1248 Burkemont Ave. location will open this coming Wednesday and award a free year of coffee to the first 50 customers in its drive-thru at 6 a.m.
“We are thrilled to be a part of Dunkin’s next generation store initiative and can’t wait to bring this innovative new restaurant to the community,” said franchisee Dennis Harvey in a press release. “The new menu offerings and approachable atmosphere will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans and help keep Morganton running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”
The free coffee giveaway will come in the form of a coupon book that includes coupons for free medium hot or iced coffee, totaling four coupons per month for 12 months plus two bonus months for a total of 56 coupons.
Opening day also will include an appearance by the Dunkin’ mascot and swag giveaways.
As previously announced, Morganton’s Dunkin’ will feature a next-generation design intended to provide a modern atmosphere and innovative technology. Some of the features include:
- Modern design: “The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.”
- Premium pours: “Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.”
- Dunkin’ on Demand: “Dunkin’ has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups, so that members of the DD Perks Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. Guests will be able to track the status of their orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant via a new digital order status board.”
- Dunkin’ curbside: “Guests who order ahead on the Dunkin’ app can have their food and drinks conveniently brought out to them. Whether they want to walk or drive up, Dunkin’ can keep locals, visitors, and travelers safe during the pandemic.”
- Increased energy efficiency: “The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.”
The Dunkin’ menu is broken down into seven categories online: espresso and coffee, teas and more, frozen drinks, sandwiches and more, snacks and wraps, bagels and muffins and, of course, donuts.
The aforementioned DD Perks program allows members to earn five points for every $1 spent, with every 200 points earning the customer a free beverage, the Dunkin’ website says. The program also includes bonus-point offers. DD Perks allows customers to pay any way, check out faster and order on-the-go.
The 1,800-square-foot shop will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information, visit dunkindonuts.com.
