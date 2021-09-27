 Skip to main content
Eagle Scouts honored with recognition, historic presentation
Eagle Scouts honored with recognition, historic presentation

  • Updated
The Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution held a recognition ceremony and Revolutionary War history program to celebrate three local Eagle Scouts, Jack Costner, Jacob Hanlon and Nicholas Thompson, on Aug. 14 at the History Museum of Burke County. The program was presented by Robert Patton, SAR chapter president, and Scott Coley, a charter member of the chapter. Patton and Coley dressed in Colonial-era costumes and showed items from their collections of authentic and reproduction Revolutionary War weapons. After the presentation, the Eagle Scouts were invited to fire the muskets in the parking lot of the museum. “The SAR recognizes Eagle Scouts because (they) have learned a great deal about service to their community, state and nation by the time they have achieved Eagle Scout rank,” Patton said. “They have earned citizenship merit badges and have learned how to honor our American flag correctly.”

