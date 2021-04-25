Eagles soar over Lake James - Burke County Notebook

Eagles do not often nest at the very top of the tree; they tend to place their nests below the crown and close to the trunk. This allows the nest to be shaded by upper limbs and can give a small bit of protection from rain and snow for the roughly 35 days the incubating adult spends on the eggs, while providing shade to the growing chicks during the late spring/early summer.

Starting in 2021, Duke survey flights will happen every three years.

“In 2020, we did not record any active nests during our February flight, meaning there were no eggs or incubating females in the nest at the time of the survey,” said Sporer. “That is not to say there were not active nests that season, only that we did not see eggs or females on the nest during our fly-over. We have observed as many as five adult eagles at one time on Lake James during other survey work.”

North Carolina Wildlife Resources enlists interested volunteer observers to be their eyes and ears, as they seek to get a count of bald eagle nestlings. People who find a bald eagle nest can report it to Chris Kelly at Christine.Kelly@ncwildlife.org

When I described the nest my husband and I observed, Kelly commented, “We do not know of a nest on Lake James, as you describe, so I think you may have located a ‘new’ nest.”