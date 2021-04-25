Eagles soar over Lake James - Burke County Notebook

Once endangered, the majestic American bald eagle has been our national emblem since 1782. Now they soar above Burke County.
While boating in early April, my husband and I watched a bald eagle fly out from a nest. Simply magnificent, the bird glided overhead on the Linville side of Lake James State Park.
Eagle nests are noticeable, even without binoculars. From our boat, we spotted three, although it is hard to tell whether the other two are active nests.
Curious about these nests and the eagles wthat built them, I did some research and reached out to two North Carolina wildlife specialists. Here is some of what I’ve learned.
Bald eagles are a bird of prey native to North America. Grouped as “fish eagles,” they are ranked at the top of the avian food chain.
Their amazing eyesight detects prey up to two miles away. Eagle eyes are angled 30 degrees away from the center of the face, giving them a greater field of view. Their muscular legs, with talon strength 100 times than that of the human hand, enable bald eagles to catch their prey. Large, hooked beaks allow them to rip it into pieces small enough to swallow.
Twenty-five percent bigger than the male, the average female bald eagle weighs 10-15 pounds, with a wingspan of 7.5 feet. This enables both to go after prey of different sizes, reducing competition between the sexes.
Monogamous, they mate for life. Together, they build nests of sticks and add grass-like material to form a soft nest cavity for the eggs. Called an aerie, a typical nest is 6 to 10 feet in both height and diameter.
I asked Chris Kelly, a mountain wildlife diversity biologist with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, if bald eagles here at Lake James reuse the same nest.
“They will reuse a nest from year to year,” she said. “In western North Carolina, courtship and nest building/repair begins in the winter. Incubation of eggs may begin in late January or later.”
They nest in the tree canopy, although there are often dead trees, called snags, nearby that serve as lookout posts. Bald eagles like to have easy flight access with a clear view in all directions around their nests.”
Kelly confirmed that starting in 1999, several bald eagles were found nesting in trees on the northeastern shore of Lake James. Currently, counts include two bald eagles in Burke County and two on or near Lake James.
Duke Energy also keeps track of bald eagles on Lake James. Each February, for the past five years, they did a fly-over survey.
“We timed these flights to take place before the leaf-out to help us identify active nests,” said Misti Sporer, avian protection program lead for the Division of Natural Resources and Environmental Science at Duke Energy. “Bald eagle nests are typically located in the top 1/3 of pine trees and can be hard to spot.”
Eagles do not often nest at the very top of the tree; they tend to place their nests below the crown and close to the trunk. This allows the nest to be shaded by upper limbs and can give a small bit of protection from rain and snow for the roughly 35 days the incubating adult spends on the eggs, while providing shade to the growing chicks during the late spring/early summer.
Starting in 2021, Duke survey flights will happen every three years.
“In 2020, we did not record any active nests during our February flight, meaning there were no eggs or incubating females in the nest at the time of the survey,” said Sporer. “That is not to say there were not active nests that season, only that we did not see eggs or females on the nest during our fly-over. We have observed as many as five adult eagles at one time on Lake James during other survey work.”
North Carolina Wildlife Resources enlists interested volunteer observers to be their eyes and ears, as they seek to get a count of bald eagle nestlings. People who find a bald eagle nest can report it to Chris Kelly at Christine.Kelly@ncwildlife.org
When I described the nest my husband and I observed, Kelly commented, “We do not know of a nest on Lake James, as you describe, so I think you may have located a ‘new’ nest.”
The Bald Eagle Protection Act, passed in 1940, prohibits the selling, killing, or possession of any part of the bird, except for individuals of certifiable American Indian ancestry enrolled in a federally recognized tribe, who are legally authorized to obtain eagle feathers.
DDT contamination, following World War II, impacted the bird’s ability to form strong eggshells. The United States banned DDT in 1972 and, in 1978, listed the bald eagle as endangered.
In 1963, there were 487 breeding pairs in the continental U.S. Numbers climbed to 10,000 breeding pairs in 2007, when bald eagles were removed from the endangered list. Still protected, the bald eagle population rose to 30,000 breeding pairs in 2009.
During the 2019 breeding season, the estimate was 316,700 bald eagles, including more than 71,400 breeding pairs, reported the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in its “2020 Update on Bald Eagle Populations Size.”
Kelly is encouraged by increasing bald eagle activity in the area.
“We are seeing a surge in the nesting bald eagle population in western North Carolina,” she said. “This has been a very busy season for reports of new nests. A dozen or more years ago, most nests were situated around reservoirs. Then nests turned up along major rivers. Now we are getting reports of nests near large creeks. They are an extraordinary success story that we hope other species, like some of our imperiled songbirds, can someday enjoy.”
Janice Krouskop is a “bird-nerd” who lives near Lake James and is a member of the Morganton Writer’s Group.