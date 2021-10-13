Early voting starts Thursday

Voters who have been waiting to cast a ballot for school or their local town council will get the chance Thursday.

Early voting for the November Burke County Board of Education and municipal elections starts at 8 a.m. Thursday and runs through Oct. 30.

Early voting hours on weekdays are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The only Saturday voting is the last day, which will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30.

Sites for early voting in Burke County are:

Burke County Board of Elections, located at 2128 S. Sterling St., #100, Morganton

Burke County Library/Senior Center, Located at 101 Main Ave. W, Hildebran

Rutherford College Town Hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College

Burke County Senior Center, located at 501 N. Green St., #100, Morganton

Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said the typical early voting site at Glen Alpine Town Hall will not be open this election because it’s not needed. She said the site is only used as an early voting site during even-year elections.

Mace said she’s hoping voters will turn out to cast a ballot this election because the races are the ones that affect people’s lives most directly.