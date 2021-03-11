East Burke announces 2021 homecoming court

ICARD — East Burke High School recently announced the members of its 2021 homecoming court. The winner of the homecoming queen title will be presented during halftime of the East Burke versus Patton football game tonight. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Danny Williams Field.

The homecoming court is comprised of:

Kayla Lynn Aber: Kayla is the daughter of Roy and Shirley Ellison. She will be escorted by her brother, Joshua Roy Ellison. During her tenure at East Burke, Kayla has participated in the Health Occupations Students of America Club, the National Honor Society and Anchor Club.

Leena Katherine Brittain: Leena is the daughter of Derek and Nikki Brittain. She will be escorted by her grandfather, Don Brittain. During her tenure at East Burke, Leena has participated in Anchor Club, the Peers in Education Club and swimming.

Maya Lee Chrisco: Maya is the daughter of Jamie Alexander and Chad Chrisco. She will be escorted by her brother, Micah Lee Chrisco. During her tenure at East Burke, Maya has participated in basketball and soccer.