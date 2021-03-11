East Burke announces 2021 homecoming court

ICARD — East Burke High School recently announced the members of its 2021 homecoming court. The winner of the homecoming queen title will be presented during halftime of the East Burke versus Patton football game tonight. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Danny Williams Field.
The homecoming court is comprised of:
Kayla Lynn Aber: Kayla is the daughter of Roy and Shirley Ellison. She will be escorted by her brother, Joshua Roy Ellison. During her tenure at East Burke, Kayla has participated in the Health Occupations Students of America Club, the National Honor Society and Anchor Club.
Leena Katherine Brittain: Leena is the daughter of Derek and Nikki Brittain. She will be escorted by her grandfather, Don Brittain. During her tenure at East Burke, Leena has participated in Anchor Club, the Peers in Education Club and swimming.
Maya Lee Chrisco: Maya is the daughter of Jamie Alexander and Chad Chrisco. She will be escorted by her brother, Micah Lee Chrisco. During her tenure at East Burke, Maya has participated in basketball and soccer.
Allie Michelle Cooke: Allie is the daughter of Ricky and Shelly Cooke. She will be escorted by her father. During her tenure at East Burke, Allie has participated in the Student Government Association, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Peers in Education Club, Anchor Club, basketball, softball, cheerleading and the National Honor Society.
Madison Chloe Fowler: Madison is the daughter of Amanda Grindstaff and Tim Fowler. She will be escorted by her father. During her tenure at East Burke, Madison has participated in Anchor Club, the National Honor Society, cheerleading and cross country.
Danielle Joy Foxx: Danielle is the daughter of Dennis and Pam Foxx. She will be escorted by her father. During her tenure at East Burke, Danielle has participated in the National Honor Society, softball, volleyball and Anchor Club.
Isabel Grace Huffman: Isabel is the daughter of Scott Huffman and the late Amy Huffman. She will be escorted by her father. During her tenure at East Burke, Isabel has participated in the Student Government Association, the National Honor Society, the Peers in Education Club, the Health Occupations Students of America Club, Anchor Club and cheerleading.
Abigail Frances Hyatt: Abigail is the daughter of Billy and Kimberly Hyatt. She will be escorted by her brother, Trever Hyatt. During her tenure at East Burke, Abigail has participated in cheerleading, Anchor Club and the National Honor Society.
Kayleigh Ryan Icard: Kayleigh is the daughter of Ronnie and Tammie Icard. She will be escorted by her sister, Dakota Icard. During her tenure at East Burke, Kayleigh has participated in volleyball, softball, Anchor Club, the National Honor Society, the Student Government Association and the Peers in Education Club.
Anderson Lexi McNeil: Anderson is the daughter of Lindsey and Marisa McNeil. She will be escorted by her father. During her tenure at East Burke, Anderson has participated in cheerleading, softball, soccer, the Health Occupations Students of America Club, the National Honor Society, the Spanish Club and Anchor Club.
Rachel Celine Stephens: Rachel is the daughter of Jimmy and Tina Stephens. She will be escorted by her father. During her tenure at East Burke, Rachel has participated in swimming, Anchor Club, the Peers in Education Club and the National Honor Society.
Madeline Graham Stroupe: Madeline is the daughter of Tim and Dana Stroupe. She will be escorted by her father. During her tenure at East Burke, Madeline has participated in cheerleading, Anchor Club, Spirit Club, the Spanish Club, the Peers in Education Club and Key Club.