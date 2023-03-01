HILDEBRAN — The East Burke High School Lady Cavaliers basketball team took time out from their run through the early rounds of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs to give back to their community.

Last Friday, fresh off their third-round victory over Newton-Conover, the Lady Cavaliers visited Hildebran Elementary School to read to some of the school’s younger students.

“Our students very much enjoyed having the East Burke Girls basketball team come and read for them,” said Caroline Howard, principal of Hildebran Elementary.

Howard said she was impressed by the students who visited her school.

“The East Burke students are great role models,” she said. “(They) encouraged our students to make good choices so they could accomplish their goals.”

The Lady Cavaliers were back on the court again Tuesday night in Randleman, facing off against the 27-1 Tigers in the West Regional Semifinal.