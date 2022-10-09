East Burke High School announces 2022 homecoming court

East Burke High School will celebrate homecoming on Friday, Oct. 14. At 7:30 p.m., as the Cavaliers face off against the Lincolnton Wolves in the annual homecoming game. During halftime, the school’s homecoming queen will be announced. Members of the 2022 homecoming court are:

Reese Ellen Abernethy

Reese is the daughter of Lisa Abernethy. She will be escorted by her mother, Lisa Abernethy.

During Reese’s time at East Burke, she has been a member of the volleyball team and Anchor Club.

Taylor Bentley

Taylor is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Terry Bentley. She will be escorted by her mother, Lorri Bentley.

During Taylor’s tenure at East Burke, she has participated in cheer team, Anchor Club, and yearbook.

Macy Carson

Macy is the daughter of Justin Carson and Erica Carson. She will be escorted by her father, Justin Carson.

While at East Burke, Macy has been a member of the National Honor Society and Anchor Club.

Arielle Evans

Arielle is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Ennis. She will be escorted by her brother, Jacob Ennis.

As a student at East Burke, Arielle has participated in Student Government Association, Anchor Club, Key Club, Peers In Education and Health Occupations Students of America.

Aubree Pearl Grigg

Aubree is the daughter of Stephen and Wendy Grigg. She will be escorted by her father, Stephen Grigg.

During Aubree’s sojourn at East Burke, she has taken part in National Honor Society, Anchor Club and Key Club.

Gracie Hall

Gracie is the daughter of Donnie and Lori Hall. She will be escorted by her father, Donnie Hall.

During Gracie’s time at East Burke, she has participated in tennis, swim, soccer, Health Occupations Students of America, Anchor Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and The National Honor Society. Gracie also made the WPCC dean’s list and was a junior marshal.

Trysten Hare

Trysten is the daughter of Trinity Hare and Crystal Reed. She will be escorted by her father, Trinity Hare.

During Trysten’s journey at East Burke, she has participated in Health Occupations Students of America as president. She has also been a member of Peers In Education, Key Club and The National Honor Society. Trysten has served as Anchor Club president and Student Government Association student body president. She is also a member of the volleyball and softball teams.

Kamryn Harris

Kamryn Harris is the daughter of Robert and Kelly Harris. She will be escorted by her cousin, Matthew Powell.

During Kamryn’s tenure at East Burke, she has taken part in Health Occupations Students of America.

Sarah Harrison

Sarah is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dusty Harrison. She will be escorted by her father, Dusty Harrison.

During Sarah’s time at East Burke, she has participated in yearbook, Newspaper Club and Key Club. Sarah is also a member of the softball team.

Ella Huffman

Ella Huffman is the daughter of Scott Huffman and the late Amy Huffman. She will be escorted by her father, Scott Huffman.

While at East Burke, Ella has been active in varsity cheer, National Honor Society as secretary and as Student Government Association student body treasurer.

Shelby Huffman

Shelby is the daughter of Michael and Nicole Huffman. She will be escorted by her father, Michael Huffman.

As an East Burke student, Shelby has been a member of Future Farmers of America, Anchor Club, yearbook, Peers In Education Club, women’s golf and cheer team.

Piper Ryleigh Strong

Piper is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russ Abernathy and Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Strong. She will be escorted by her brother, Turner Strong.

During Piper’s time at East Burke, she has been active in cross country, spring track, winter track, soccer, Cavalier Marching Band, The National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Roxy Taylor

Roxy is the daughter of Jeff and Sandi Taylor. She will be escorted by her father, Jeff Taylor.

While at East Burke, Roxy has participated in Student Government Association as senior class treasurer, The National Honor Society as historian and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Roxy is also a member of the varsity volleyball team, Anchor Club, Peers In Education Club, Key Club and Health Occupations Students of America.