The East Burke Senior Center, located at 101-A Main Ave. W in Hildebran, is offering a variety of events this July.
Tuesday, July 18
Lunch and Learn with Burke County Fire/EMS, 11:30 a.m. Pre-registration required.
Movie matinee, 2 p.m., “The Pink Panther,” Rated PG, 2006 release.
Wednesday, July 19
Bingo, 10 a.m., at Grace Heights. Pre-registration required.
Thursday, July 20
Mixed media jewelry box, 2 p.m. Pre-registration required.
Friday, July 21
Seniors night out, 4:30 p.m. at Captain’s Galley, Springs Road, Hickory. RSVP required. All participants must provide their own transportation and pay meal cost.
Tuesday, July 25
Totes with Trish, 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required.
Movie matinee, 2 p.m., “Charlie Wilson’s War,” Rated PG, 2007 release. Pre-registration is required.
Thursday, July 27
Totes with Trish, 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required.
Attention Art, 2:30 p.m. Pre-registration required.
Friday, July 28
Tie-dye craft, 10 a.m. Bring your own item to use. Pre-registration is required.
Movie review Club. Meet at the movie theatre at a designated time to see “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” PG 13. Participants are responsible for their won transportation and ticket cost. Pre-registration required.
Monday, July 30
Java for Joes, 9 a.m. Enjoy a breakfast with other current and former service members. All ages and branches welcome. The Burke County Veterans Affairs Officer will be available.
Ongoing Activities
Monday
9 a.m.: Rummikub
9 a.m.: low-impact aerobics
10 a.m.: Tai Chi with Mary
10:45 a.m.: Yoga with Mary
2 p.m.: coloring
4 p.m.: corn hole
Tuesdays
9 a.m.: low-impact aerobics
1 p.m.: sign language
2 p.m.: Wii bowling
2 p.m.: movie matinee
3 p.m.: Unifour chorus
Wednesdays
- 9 a.m.: low-impact aerobics
- Noon: Hand and foot
- 1 p.m.: Cross stitch
- 2 p.m.: Drama club
Thursdays
- 9 a.m.: low-impact aerobics
- 10 a.m.: Phase 10
- 11 a.m.: Recipe swap meet
- 12:30 p.m.: Computer coaching by appointment
Fridays
- 9 a.m.: low-impact aerobics
- 10 a.m.: Tai Chi with Mary
- 10:45 a.m.: Yoga with Mary
- 11 a.m.: Social butterflies
- 2 p.m. : Sewcialize
- 3 p.m.: Wii bowling
Other ongoing activities include: Ping pong, billiards, shuffleboard, cards, puzzles, little library with books and DVDs, pottery, horseshoes, cornhole, board games, coloring and workbooks and drop-in programming.
The center also offers a variety of exercise equipment in the gym including treadmills, ellipticals, Bowflex, recumbent bicycles, ab cruncher and free weights.
The center operates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and offers a variety of other programs and services each month. For more information on the center or any of its activities or activities, call 828-764-9300 or visit them at www.facebook.com/EastBurkeSeniorCenter.