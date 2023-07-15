The East Burke Senior Center, located at 101-A Main Ave. W in Hildebran, is offering a variety of events this July.

Tuesday, July 18

Lunch and Learn with Burke County Fire/EMS, 11:30 a.m. Pre-registration required.

Movie matinee, 2 p.m., “The Pink Panther,” Rated PG, 2006 release.

Wednesday, July 19

Bingo, 10 a.m., at Grace Heights. Pre-registration required.

Thursday, July 20

Mixed media jewelry box, 2 p.m. Pre-registration required.

Friday, July 21

Seniors night out, 4:30 p.m. at Captain’s Galley, Springs Road, Hickory. RSVP required. All participants must provide their own transportation and pay meal cost.

Tuesday, July 25

Totes with Trish, 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required.

Movie matinee, 2 p.m., “Charlie Wilson’s War,” Rated PG, 2007 release. Pre-registration is required.

Thursday, July 27

Totes with Trish, 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required.

Attention Art, 2:30 p.m. Pre-registration required.

Friday, July 28

Tie-dye craft, 10 a.m. Bring your own item to use. Pre-registration is required.

Movie review Club. Meet at the movie theatre at a designated time to see “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” PG 13. Participants are responsible for their won transportation and ticket cost. Pre-registration required.

Monday, July 30

Java for Joes, 9 a.m. Enjoy a breakfast with other current and former service members. All ages and branches welcome. The Burke County Veterans Affairs Officer will be available.

Ongoing Activities

Monday

9 a.m.: Rummikub

9 a.m.: low-impact aerobics

10 a.m.: Tai Chi with Mary

10:45 a.m.: Yoga with Mary

2 p.m.: coloring

4 p.m.: corn hole

Tuesdays

9 a.m.: low-impact aerobics

1 p.m.: sign language

2 p.m.: Wii bowling

2 p.m.: movie matinee

3 p.m.: Unifour chorus

Wednesdays

9 a.m.: low-impact aerobics

Noon: Hand and foot

1 p.m.: Cross stitch

2 p.m.: Drama club

Thursdays

9 a.m.: low-impact aerobics

10 a.m.: Phase 10

11 a.m.: Recipe swap meet

12:30 p.m.: Computer coaching by appointment

Fridays

9 a.m.: low-impact aerobics

10 a.m.: Tai Chi with Mary

10:45 a.m.: Yoga with Mary

11 a.m.: Social butterflies

2 p.m. : Sewcialize

3 p.m.: Wii bowling

Other ongoing activities include: Ping pong, billiards, shuffleboard, cards, puzzles, little library with books and DVDs, pottery, horseshoes, cornhole, board games, coloring and workbooks and drop-in programming.

The center also offers a variety of exercise equipment in the gym including treadmills, ellipticals, Bowflex, recumbent bicycles, ab cruncher and free weights.

The center operates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and offers a variety of other programs and services each month. For more information on the center or any of its activities or activities, call 828-764-9300 or visit them at www.facebook.com/EastBurkeSeniorCenter.