Towns around Burke County and beyond are getting ready to host Easter egg hunts to provide fun activities for kids:

City of Morganton

The city of Morganton will hold its annual Easter egg hunt celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Catawba River Soccer Complex for children from birth to 10 years old. The free event is co-sponsored by the Morganton Parks and Recreation Department and Summit Community Church.

Children will have the opportunity to visit with the Easter Bunny and play a variety of games, such as egg spoon relay, egg hop relay and corn hole toss, before the egg hunt begins at 11 a.m. Candy and toy-filled eggs will be hidden for four age groups to find: birth to 2 years old, 3-4 years old, 5-7 years old and 8-10 years old. Three grand prize baskets will be hidden in each age group. Parents should provide baskets for their children to collect eggs.

“Two soccer fields are used for the whole event, including the egg hunt (one and a half soccer fields) and an area for games and playing,” said Jonelle Sigmon, public information officer for the city. “There will be 15,000 eggs for the children to find.”

Summit Community Church will provide storytelling activities and refreshments.

“Summit Community Church approached former recreation department director Gary Leonhardt about being involved in the egg hunt as an opportunity for their outreach ministry,” Sigmon said.

She advised families planning to attend to check the “City of Morganton Parks & Recreation” Facebook page in the case of inclement weather to see if the event will still be held.

“We will try our best to hold it rain or shine unless the rain is too heavy,” Sigmon said. “In 2022, it was very cold and snowing. If it is cold, it is recommended to bring a blanket.”

Bryan Fish, director of the Morganton Parks and Recreation Department, encouraged parents to bring their kids out for this fun event.

“They should come enjoy some fun and games, have an exciting time scooping up 15,000 eggs and learning about the meaning of Easter,” Fish said.

Town of Valdese

The Town of Valdese will hold a “pop-up” Easter egg hunt at 8 a.m. Friday, April 7.

Those who would like to participate are advised to check the “Town of Valdese” Facebook page the morning of the event to receive information on specific locations. There will be three locations for egg hunting on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, go to visitvaldese.com.

Town of Rutherford College

The town of Rutherford College and Faith Community Church will host their second annual Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the town hall at 980 Malcolm Blvd. in Rutherford College for children ages 13 and younger, according to Terra Brieno, town clerk.

The free event will include 4,000 eggs to find, a craft project, a scripture reading and a hot dog lunch provided by Faith Community's Band of Brothers group.

“The church had reached out to us about a partnership for an event,” Brieno said. “At the time, I was planning the first egg hunt and asked if they were interested in it. They joined right in and really took off with the event. Faith Community Church has an amazing congregation!”

Those who attend the hunt should bring their own baskets to collect eggs.

“This is a great event for the whole family to enjoy,” Brieno said. “Children will be able to do a craft, find Easter eggs, and we might even have a special visitor hop by! Grab your Easter baskets and join us for some fun.”

In the case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

Valdese American Legion

The Valdese American Legion Post No. 234 will host its 75th annual Easter egg hunt from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at its facility at 709 NW Church St. in Valdese for children from birth to 8 years old. The free event will feature many Easter eggs to hunt, chocolate bunnies for every child that participates and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.

“The Auxiliary started this event because it was a great way to get the community involved with the Legion post,” said Betsy Young, president of the Valdese American Legion auxiliary. “We've kept this tradition going because all of our American Legion members (Auxiliary, Veterans, Sons & Riders) have such an awesome time hiding the eggs, giving out prizes and, of course, seeing the children meet the Easter Bunny.”

Parents should bring baskets for their children to collect eggs. Visitors are instructed to park on the ball field beside the Legion facility. Participants will gather in the newly renovated upstairs ballroom to register and receive brief instructions before the Easter egg hunt starts.

The event will be held rain or shine.

“Due to COVID the past few years, we haven't been able to host this wonderful event,” Young said. “Post 234 is looking forward to seeing a huge crowd come out and once again enjoy this annual event that has been a staple in the community for years!”

For more information, contact the post after 1 p.m. daily at 828-522-1511.

City of Hickory

The Hickory Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Department will hold its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday at Henry Fork River Park at 5655 Sweet Bay Lane in Hickory. The hunt will be divided into four start times based on age: birth to 2 years old, 10 a.m.; 3-4 years old, 10:30 a.m.; 5-6 years old, 11 a.m. and 7-12 years old, 8:15 p.m.

Parents should provide baskets for their children to collect eggs. Those who attend the 8:15 p.m. hunt are advised to bring flashlights. The free event, sponsored by Hickory Elks Lodge No. 1654, will include plenty of candy and Easter activities. For more information, contact Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.