EB Middle’s Keith Recker named Principal of Year

ICARD — As the school day was coming to a close on Tuesday afternoon at East Burke Middle School, the trio of Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Swan, Assistant Superintendent Karen Auton and Director of Secondary Education Felicia Simmons descended on the school to make a special announcement.

They named East Burke Middle School Principal Keith Recker the 2021-22 BCPS Principal of the Year.

“We are very proud of Mr. Recker,” Swan said. “The leadership he has shown through these unprecedented times has been a great support to his school community. It echoes the leadership from all of our principals who have been helping our students grow every day. This was a well-deserved honor.”

“I am very honored and humbled that my peers selected me to represent Burke County as principal of the year,” Recker said. “We have great administrators, teachers, staff members and families in our school system. I take much pride in being a part of Burke County Public Schools. I am grateful for past, current and future opportunities to serve the families of Burke County.”

Recker said he realizes he is leading a school during unprecedented times, and he has learned to have more grace, patience and empathy.