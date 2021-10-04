EB Middle’s Keith Recker named Principal of Year

ICARD — As the school day was coming to a close on Tuesday afternoon at East Burke Middle School, the trio of Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Swan, Assistant Superintendent Karen Auton and Director of Secondary Education Felicia Simmons descended on the school to make a special announcement.
They named East Burke Middle School Principal Keith Recker the 2021-22 BCPS Principal of the Year.
“We are very proud of Mr. Recker,” Swan said. “The leadership he has shown through these unprecedented times has been a great support to his school community. It echoes the leadership from all of our principals who have been helping our students grow every day. This was a well-deserved honor.”
“I am very honored and humbled that my peers selected me to represent Burke County as principal of the year,” Recker said. “We have great administrators, teachers, staff members and families in our school system. I take much pride in being a part of Burke County Public Schools. I am grateful for past, current and future opportunities to serve the families of Burke County.”
Recker said he realizes he is leading a school during unprecedented times, and he has learned to have more grace, patience and empathy.
“The pandemic has impacted everyone in some way,” Recker said. “It is important to use multiple lenses when looking at different situations that our students, their families and our staff continue to experience.
“I am grateful for the support and care that our teachers and staff have shown during these difficult times. The same is true of our students and the support they have provided for each other. It has been absolutely awesome.”
Recker completed his undergraduate degree at Central Michigan University in 2008 before moving to North Carolina. He continued his education at Gardner-Webb University where he received his master’s degree in executive leadership in 2015.
Recker taught health and physical education, coached football and wrestling, and served as an athletic director in Catawba County before being named an assistant principal at East Burke Middle School in 2015.
He also was an assistant principal at Drexel Elementary School and then principal at Drexel before being named principal at East Burke Middle School in 2019.
Outside of East Burke Middle School’s “Raider Country,” Recker enjoys spending time with his wife, Christina, and son, Micah, as they await the arrival of their second child. He also enjoys spending time at the beach and/or traveling for vacation, anything that involves working outside in the yard, fishing, hunting and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.