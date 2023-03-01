Burke County Public Schools March calendar update

Burke County Public Schools students are looking forward to a day off later this month, with elementary students getting a second half-day so teachers can work on LETRS training.

On Thursday, March 9, students in Pre-K through fifth grade will be dismissed after a half day so teachers can have the other half of the day to work on the state-mandated training. For middle and high school students, March 9 will be a full day and run on a normal schedule.

This marks the last of the four extra half-day work sessions the Burke County Board of Education worked in to this year’s calendar to help them complete the required 160 hours of training over the next two years.

On Friday, March 24, all BCPS students will be off, but it will be a workday for all BCPS teachers.