Education Briefs: Local Students Graduate

Mars Hill University

MARS HILL — Mars Hill University conferred 168 degrees during its spring commencement ceremony on May 21.

Among the graduates are:

Morgan Faith Hall of Connelly Springs, Bachelor of Science in chemistry.

Kayla Cheyanne Heaton of Newland, Bachelor of Arts in education- integrated education (K-12).

Amy Gaochee Vang of Morganton, Bachelor of Music in music education.

William Zamari Brawley of Morganton, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Abigail Briana Sprouse of Morganton, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Ethan Blake Woods of Lawndale, Bachelor of Social Work.

Student speakers were Joshua Hager of Statesville, a music education major who was student body president for the 2021-22 academic year, and Shequita Haley-Ross of Charlotte, a business management major in the Adult and Graduate Studies program. Music education major Amy Vang of Morganton sang a solo.

University of North Georgia

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — For the spring 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded more than 1,700 degrees and 25 certificates to graduates. About 1,300 graduates participated in the spring 2022 commencement ceremonies held May 6-7 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus.

Donnie Patton, of Valdese, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies.

Patton has also been named to the president's honor roll at (UNG) for achieving a 4.0 grade point average during spring 2022. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll.

Campbellsville University

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Sattam Sengupta, of Hickory, graduated from Campbellsville University. Graduation exercises were held May 6 and 7 in Powell Athletic Center. Dr. Joseph Hopkins, the 12th president of Campbellsville University, presided over his first commencement.

Of the 1,593 graduates, 1,266 received master's degrees, 303 bachelors, 16 associates and eight doctorates. The students receive their degrees on the recommendation of the faculty and the approval of the board of trustees.

Campbellsville University is a Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 12,000 students offering more than 100 programs of study.

University of Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Chelsea Grindstaff Comadoll, of Morganton, earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Kansas in December 2021. Camadoll graduated with honors and is now an assistant professor of chemistry at MidAmerica Nazarene University, a small liberal arts school in Olathe, Kansas.

Comadoll's parents are Barry and Tina Grindstaff.

Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Shelley Roberts, of Hickory, was among more than 600 students who graduated from Bob Jones University on Friday, May 6.

Roberts graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS in child development.

In addition to 514 students receiving bachelor's degrees, 78 students received master's degrees and 56 students received associate degrees. Two candidates earned doctorate degrees.