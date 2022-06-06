Education Briefs: local students receive academic honors

Belmont University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyler Dinh of Hickory qualified for the spring 2022 dean’s list at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Approximately 45% of Belmont’s 6,792 undergraduate students qualified for the spring 2022 dean’s list.

Belmont Provost Thomas Burns said, “the dean’s list recognition at Belmont clearly demonstrates students’ commitment to their educational endeavors.”

Southern New Hampshire University

MANCHESTER, NH— Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) named the following students to the winter 2022 president’s list:

Shawn Keller of Valdese

Zachary Vlasich of Hickory

Kathleen Skinner of Hickory

Eduardo Zavala of Hickory

Nina Renders of Hickory

Kristin Sellers of Connelly Springs

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.

Carson-Newman University

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn.—Noah Ulrich of Valdese has been named to the Carson-Newman University dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.

The university awards dean’s list honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.

Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is in Jefferson City, Tennessee, and offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, master’s and doctoral degrees.

Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, SC — The following students are among more than 620 Bob Jones University students named to the president’s list for high academic achievement during the spring 2022 semester:

Blake Marley, a freshman middle school education major from Hickory.

Shelley Roberts, a senior child development major from Hickory.

To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Belhaven University

JACKSON, Miss. — Michael Cloy of Morganton has been named to the Belhaven University spring 2022 president’s list.

Cloy is among a select number of students named to the president’s list. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average while taking a full course load of at least 12 semester hours.