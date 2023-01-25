Education Briefs: Local students receive academic honors

DAVENPORT, IA (01/23/2023)-- Landen Smith of Nebo, NC has been named to the fall 2022 quarter dean's list at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida Campus in Port Orange, Florida.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.

BEREA, KY – Kara Webb, a resident of Valdese, has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Berea College. A student is named to the dean's list who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Founded in 1855, Berea College is a liberal arts institution offering bachelor's degrees in 34 majors, including arts and sciences and select professional programs, as well as independent majors designed by students to mirror approved majors at other colleges.

IOWA CITY, IA (01/20/2023)-- Andrew Chamberlain of Nebo, NC was among the more than 4,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester.

Chamberlain is a fourth-year student in Iowa's College of Engineering and is majoring in Industrial Engineering.

Undergraduate students in the College of Engineering who achieve a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more and who have no semester hours of "I" (incomplete) or "O" (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean's list.

MARS HILL -- Mars Hill University recognized 339 students named on dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.

Among students on the dean’s list are:

Alexis Brooke Stephens of Connelly Springs

Brooke Lynn Grabowski of Morganton

Lydia Autumn Hildebrand of Morgonton

Ava Ariel Wright of Morganton

Founded in 1856, Mars Hill University is a private, liberal arts institution offering over 30 baccalaureate degrees, as well as master's degrees in criminal justice, elementary education, teaching, and management.