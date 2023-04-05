Morganton woman initiated into honor society

LEXINGTON, Va. — In February 2023, Abigail Warburton, a native of Morganton, was recently initiated into the Flagler College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The society welcomed 152 new initiates from 10 universities during the month.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate and professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. A group of 15 students and faculty members established the Society to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level. ODK’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff and alumni; and promote ODK’s leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America.

Local student named to dean’s list

ROCHESTER, NY — Keegan Daley of Morganton was named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Daley is in the applied computer technology program.

Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400, they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F” and they have registered for and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,700 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.