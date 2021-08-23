10 Things you should know going into the 2021-2022 academic year

The following is a list of things parents should know about the upcoming school year for Burke County Public Schools, which begins today.

1. Masks are required for everyone indoors during instructional time. The Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit (K-12) says we do not have to quarantine students who are properly wearing masks, even if they come in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19:

Students will receive periodic mask breaks

Masks are required on buses at all times

Masks are not required for indoor athletes on the field/court of play. They are required indoors while on the bench and in the locker room

Non-vaccinated sports spectators are encouraged to follow health guidelines and wear masks indoors and maintain six feet of physical distance

Medical exceptions as explained in the NC Strong Schools Toolkit (pg. 9-10) still apply. Please reach out to your school nurse for further guidance.

2. Only essential visitors and volunteers will be permitted in school buildings during the instructional day.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

3. Field trips essential to specific courses are permitted. All other field trips are on hold until further notice.