10 Things you should know going into the 2021-2022 academic year

The following is a list of things parents should know about the upcoming school year for Burke County Public Schools, which begins today.
1. Masks are required for everyone indoors during instructional time. The Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit (K-12) says we do not have to quarantine students who are properly wearing masks, even if they come in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19:
Students will receive periodic mask breaks
Masks are required on buses at all times
Masks are not required for indoor athletes on the field/court of play. They are required indoors while on the bench and in the locker room
Non-vaccinated sports spectators are encouraged to follow health guidelines and wear masks indoors and maintain six feet of physical distance
Medical exceptions as explained in the NC Strong Schools Toolkit (pg. 9-10) still apply. Please reach out to your school nurse for further guidance.
2. Only essential visitors and volunteers will be permitted in school buildings during the instructional day.
3. Field trips essential to specific courses are permitted. All other field trips are on hold until further notice.
4. Calls home will not be made for positive COVID-19 cases that affect individual school campuses. The district will update a dashboard of positive cases and quarantines routinely. You will receive a personal phone call from your school’s nurse if you need to take specific action. The health department determines quarantines and your child’s teacher(s) will work with him/her should they have to miss class.
5. Temperature checks upon arrival to school and attestation forms will not be used at this time. As always, please do not send your child to school if he or she is sick.
6. Frequent hand washing and social distancing will be encouraged. Other mitigating measures will be in place as well, including daily cleaning and sanitizing.
7. Cafeterias will be open for students to eat and serve themselves. Some schools may choose for some grade levels to eat in classrooms to allow for proper physical distancing. Breakfast and lunch are free to all students this school year.
8. All students (PK-12th) will be receiving weekly social and emotional lessons this year.
9. The Board of Education will receive updates on the COVID status in our community each month from our director of nursing and the health department director. Administration will revisit health and safety procedures as needed.
10. Students should bring their devices to school each day, fully charged, and be ready to learn.
For more information on BCPS mask policy or questions about the mask mandate, visit www.burke.k12.nc.us.