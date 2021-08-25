2 COVID-19 clusters reported at 2 Burke schools

Two COVID-19 clusters have been reported at separate Burke County Public Schools.

The Burke County Health Department informed Burke County Public Schools of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Table Rock Middle School and Drexel Elementary School, according to a press release from BCPS on Wednesday. The clusters are thought to be associated with the schools’ open houses on Aug. 19.

Based on local and state guidance, classes will remain in-person and the district does not plan to move the schools or particular classrooms to remote learning at this time, the release said. The NC Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

“We will have extra staff in the buildings this evening conducting a thorough cleaning of the schools," BCPS Superintendent Dr. Mike Swan said in the release. "We will continue other mitigating factors as well and remind students to properly wear their masks, practice social distancing when possible and wash their hands often.