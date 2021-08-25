2 COVID-19 clusters reported at 2 Burke schools

Two COVID-19 clusters have been reported at separate Burke County Public Schools.
The Burke County Health Department informed Burke County Public Schools of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Table Rock Middle School and Drexel Elementary School, according to a press release from BCPS on Wednesday. The clusters are thought to be associated with the schools’ open houses on Aug. 19.
Based on local and state guidance, classes will remain in-person and the district does not plan to move the schools or particular classrooms to remote learning at this time, the release said. The NC Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
“We will have extra staff in the buildings this evening conducting a thorough cleaning of the schools," BCPS Superintendent Dr. Mike Swan said in the release. "We will continue other mitigating factors as well and remind students to properly wear their masks, practice social distancing when possible and wash their hands often.
"We also ask that parents please know the symptoms of COVID-19 and keep your child home if they are sick. When in doubt, we ask that you contact your health care provider and/or the school nurse. We continue to make the health and safety of students and staff a priority.”
As a reminder, the press release reminds parents that the symptoms of COVID-19 are:
● Fever (100 degree fever or higher) or chills
● Sore throat
● Cough
● Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
● New loss of taste or smell
● Diarrhea
● Nausea or vomiting
● Headache
● Fatigue
● Muscle or body aches
● Congestion or runny nose
For more information on BCPS or questions about COVID-19 protocol, visit burke.nc.k12.us.