2021 fall semester block grants for eligible students

MORGANTON – Eligible students at Western Piedmont Community College will continue receiving financial support from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds.

The latest amount WPCC received was $2,046,826, which will provide students assistance with COVID-19 related expenses such as, but not limited to, food, housing, course materials, technology, healthcare and childcare.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, PL 117-2, was signed into law in March 2021. ARP appropriated approximately $39.6 billion for the Higher Education Relief Fund – representing the third stream of funding provided to colleges and universities to assist students with emergency grants.

“WPCC recognizes the financial impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our students,” Director of Financial Aid Dori Barron said. “We are grateful to be able to offer ARP Emergency funds to help support students with COVID related extenuating circumstances and financial need during this challenging time.”