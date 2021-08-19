3 Burke County teachers quarantined after COVID-19 exposure

Update: This story has been updated to reflect two of the five teachers didn’t have to quarantine because they were vaccinated, according to BCPS.Three Burke County Public Schools teachers have been quarantined after an exposure to a teacher who tested positive for COVID-19.

BCPS held the 2021-22 new teacher orientation on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Olive Hill Resource Center, where they began preparing for the upcoming school year.

Cheryl Shuffler, public relations officer for BCPS, said one teacher tested positive for COVID-19 and three teachers had to be quarantined after the exposure at the orientation. Two other teachers were exposed, but they were not required to quarantine because they had been vaccinated.

There were around 60 to 65 people in attendance at the orientation, Shuffler said.

Some teachers did wear masks throughout the orientation, but not all. The district-wide mandate that requires teachers, BCPS staff and students to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, was not passed by the Burke County School Board until Aug. 16.

