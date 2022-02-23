4 COVID clusters in Burke schools declared over, many still active

The number of COVID clusters in Burke County Schools dropped this week, according to the latest update from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

As of the Tuesday, Feb. 22 updates, four Burke County COVID clusters have been declared over, leaving the county with 14 active clusters.

According to the latest reports, NCDHHS declared the clusters at Hildebran Elementary School, Draughn High School, Freedom High School and Hillcrest Elementary School to be over. A cluster is declared over after 28 days have elapsed without a new case being reported.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

BCPS still ranks among the top districts in the state in terms of active COVID clusters, however only one of BCPS’ active clusters have reported new cases since the Feb. 15 update, according to NCDHHS. The Salem Elementary School cluster logged one new case between the Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 updates, while the other 13 have seen no new confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID cases in BCPS schools also dropped significantly last week. The district logged only 36 new COVID cases during the week of Feb. 14, according to BCPS’s COVID dashboard. This is down from 111 cases during the week of Feb. 7 and 160 the previous week.