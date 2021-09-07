5 classes move to remote learning in Burke schools

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a result, all students who rode the bus between Aug. 25 and Aug. 30 were quarantined, the Herald reported. That incident led to eight positive cases reported and 37 students in quarantine. Nine students who were vaccinated didn’t have to quarantine.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

The Burke school system said in a former press release that it follows the StrongSchoolNC Public Health Toolkit for guidance on isolation, quarantine and monitoring for symptoms. The guidance, if masks are properly and consistently worn, includes:

When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing a mask, the positive person must isolate and the masked persons are to self-monitor but do not have to quarantine.

When an unmasked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing masks, the positive person must isolate and the close contacts must quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.