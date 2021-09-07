5 classes move to remote learning in Burke schools

Several classrooms at Burke County Public Schools have been switched to remote learning after the number of students being quarantined continues to rise due to COVID exposures.
In total, five classrooms have returned to remote learning due to potential exposures, including classes at North Liberty, Salem Elementary and W.A. Young Elementary, according to Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for the school system.
“These are not considered clusters because the minimum of five positive cases being linked has not been met,” Shuffler said. “No entire schools have transitioned to remote learning due to clusters or increased numbers.”
According to the BCPS COVID-19 dashboard, as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 400 positive cases and 1,629 people quarantined in BCPS system since Aug. 9.
Last week the Burke County Health Department reported to Burke County Public Schools that there was a cluster of COVID cases at Patton High School.
Five students tested positive, 69 came in contact with the students who tested positive, 52 of them were masked, two were vaccinated and 15 were quarantined, according to a previous News Herald article.
Also last week, a cluster was reported at East Burke High School involving a school bus, The News Herald reported.
As a result, all students who rode the bus between Aug. 25 and Aug. 30 were quarantined, the Herald reported. That incident led to eight positive cases reported and 37 students in quarantine. Nine students who were vaccinated didn’t have to quarantine.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
The Burke school system said in a former press release that it follows the StrongSchoolNC Public Health Toolkit for guidance on isolation, quarantine and monitoring for symptoms. The guidance, if masks are properly and consistently worn, includes:
When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing a mask, the positive person must isolate and the masked persons are to self-monitor but do not have to quarantine.
When an unmasked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing masks, the positive person must isolate and the close contacts must quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are not wearing masks, the positive person has to isolate and the unmasked person has to quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
When an unmasked person tests positive and those exposed are not wearing masks the positive person has to isolate and the close contacts have to quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
For more information on the BCPS COVID-19 protocol or to visit the COVID-19 dashboard, visit burke.k12.nc.us.