70 students quarantined after COVID-19 exposures; Virtual Academy questions persist after board’s mask decision

In Caldwell County, where the school board voted July 26 to make masks optional, enrollment for the school system’s virtual academy was extended.

But Swan indicated that’s not likely to happen in Burke County.

“There is no intention for us to extend it,” Swan told The News Herald last week. “If we get extenuating circumstances with a large number of parents and students that want virtual, we can always re-address that … If we get a large number of requests, then, of course, we will open it back up, but right now we have not received a large number.”

School board member Wendi Craven told the newspaper she texted Swan to say that more parents would be interested in enrolling in the Virtual Academy after the board’s decision July 29.

“I am sure some will but that’s ok,” Swan replied to Craven’s text. “We will prep for that.”

Craven told the newspaper she thought parents should have the ability to enroll their students in the Virtual Academy.