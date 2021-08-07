70 students quarantined after COVID-19 exposures; Virtual Academy questions persist after board’s mask decision

Dozens of students in the Burke County Public Schools system were quarantined last week after they were exposed to students who tested positive for COVID-19.
Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for BCPS, said 55 students attending the sixth-grade Jumpstart program at Table Rock Middle School on Wednesday were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
She said another 15 students enrolled in the day care at Hildebran Elementary School had to quarantine after they were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The school system was notified of the positive tests Thursday, Shuffler said.
“The families of all students considered a possible exposure were notified via a personal phone call,” said BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan. “We continue to work with Burke County Health Department and follow federal, state and local guidelines regarding the handling of suspected cases, isolations and quarantines as the health and safety of our students and staff remains our main priority. We are also taking precautions to deep clean areas in the school and on the bus where the possible exposure occurred.”
The quarantines come about a week after the school board voted to make masks optional for the upcoming school year.
That decision led some families to look into enrolling their students in the BCPS Virtual Academy, but parents have told The News Herald they haven’t had much luck.
Enrollment for the BCPS Virtual Academy deadline closed April 16, according to school officials. At that point, masks still were mandatory in schools and in most other public places.
But on July 29, the school board voted to make masks optional for the upcoming school year.
Now, parents have told The News Herald that schools are saying that the date for Virtual Academy enrollment has passed and they will only be able to enroll students in the program on a case-by-case basis.
Shuffler explained the criteria necessary for students to have enrolled in virtual academy last spring.
“The deadline was April 16, but we are taking inquiries on a case-by-case basis,” Shuffler said. “As for criteria, they have to have had passing grades if they were enrolled last year, as we want students to be successful in this type of learning environment and it is not for everyone. Reliable internet and engaged parents who can help coach students are helpful too.”
Swan said at the July 29 meeting that parents who wanted to enroll their students in Virtual Academy could reach out to Kristin Edwards, coordinator and principal of the BCPS Virtual Academy, or Christie Abernathy, director of advanced learning and innovation.
But some parents have told The News Herald that school officials told them it was too late for them to enroll their children in virtual academy, and that there wasn’t much that could be done.
In Caldwell County, where the school board voted July 26 to make masks optional, enrollment for the school system’s virtual academy was extended.
But Swan indicated that’s not likely to happen in Burke County.
“There is no intention for us to extend it,” Swan told The News Herald last week. “If we get extenuating circumstances with a large number of parents and students that want virtual, we can always re-address that … If we get a large number of requests, then, of course, we will open it back up, but right now we have not received a large number.”
School board member Wendi Craven told the newspaper she texted Swan to say that more parents would be interested in enrolling in the Virtual Academy after the board’s decision July 29.
“I am sure some will but that’s ok,” Swan replied to Craven’s text. “We will prep for that.”
Craven told the newspaper she thought parents should have the ability to enroll their students in the Virtual Academy.
“Even as of last year, when this was all going on, we allowed people up to the last minute to add that,” Craven said. “If that [Virtual Academy] was something they really wanted to do and they felt that was the right thing to do for their family … I think they just need to do it. In a situation like this we have to be fluid.”
R.L. Icard, another school board member, said the school system can only do so much when it comes to making room for more students to enroll in Virtual Academy. He feels parents should have seen optional masks as a potential reality this school year and they should have better prepared for that.
“Well they [parents] have had that opportunity for a long time,” Icard said. “They have had that opportunity to do that … I mean they have known all along that that was going to be a possibility … I don’t know what the openings are in Virtual Academy. I don’t know how much room is in Virtual Academy. That’s just not something you can hatch overnight.”
The masks policy is up for discussion again Monday night at the board’s work session. The board’s next regular meeting is set for Aug. 16.
Swan told The New Herald that if parents have questions or concerns regarding enrollment in the online program they should contact Edwards or Abernathy.
Visit burke.k12.nc.us.com for more information on the school system’s COVID-19 policies for the upcoming school year.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.