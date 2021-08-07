72 students quarantined after COVID-19 exposures; Virtual Academy questions persist after board’s mask decision

Craven told the newspaper she thought parents should have the ability to enroll their students in the Virtual Academy.

“Even as of last year, when this was all going on, we allowed people up to the last minute to add that,” Craven said. “If that [Virtual Academy] was something they really wanted to do and they felt that was the right thing to do for their family … I think they just need to do it. In a situation like this we have to be fluid.”

R.L. Icard, another school board member, said the school system can only do so much when it comes to making room for more students to enroll in Virtual Academy. He feels parents should have seen optional masks as a potential reality this school year and they should have better prepared for that.

“Well they [parents] have had that opportunity for a long time,” Icard said. “They have had that opportunity to do that … I mean they have known all along that that was going to be a possibility … I don’t know what the openings are in Virtual Academy. I don’t know how much room is in Virtual Academy. That’s just not something you can hatch overnight.”

The masks policy is up for discussion again Monday night at the board’s work session. The board’s next regular meeting is set for Aug. 16.