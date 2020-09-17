8 more COVID cases identified in schools

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier this week, The News Herald reported on some parents’ concerns for the health and safety of Burke County Public Schools teachers and students as they returned this week for part-time in-person instruction.

The threat of students and staff members contracting COVID-19 becomes just another factor that overburdened parents/guardians and teachers have to worry about.

These fears were validated this week when the school system confirmed that since Sept. 5, eight additional students and school staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Cheryl Shuffler, Burke County Public Schools public relations officer, the eight cases occurred at multiple schools throughout the district.

She said the school system works with the local and state health departments, which advised the school system to not identify the schools that have individual cases, per North Carolina General Statute 130A-143, which protects all information and records that identify a person who has a reportable communicable disease.

If a particular school experiences a cluster, which the state health department classifies as five or more cases, that information is released by the state and local health departments.