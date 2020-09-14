'A' group of students back in schools Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time since March, students were in Burke County Public Schools classrooms Monday.

As the system’s “A” group of students returned for in-person instruction, many aspects of the school experience differed drastically from when the students last were in the classrooms.

All students, teachers, and staff wore masks and followed social distancing guidelines. Desks were placed at least 6 feet apart from each other.

Cheryl Shuffler, BCPS public information officer, said the school system had a “great” first day.

“The process was very smooth,” Shuffler said. “All of the planning that our directors and administrators and schools have done since schools closed back in March has paid off. We knew eventually that this day would come when we would welcome back students.”

The News Herald spoke with local parents about the return.

Mark Vitrone’s daughter is a senior at Freedom High and was set to return for in-person instruction Tuesday.