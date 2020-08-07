All BCPS students to receive laptops

“We recognize that technology is playing a really important role in education – in the classroom, at home – and that was prior to COVID,” Richards said. “Digital transformation has just been really accelerated when schools were closing quickly and shifting to remote learning. Part of our business and part of our culture is giving back. We recognize that as a company that manufactures and makes these tools that are so needed right now as students, parents and teachers are trying to continue the learning process, we wanted to give back and make an impact.”

Richards said Lenovo is currently planning its October “Global Month of Service,” and has reached out to Burke County Public Schools about participating in some way, including by assisting teachers with virtual learning.

Devices are $25 for one, $35 for two, and $50 for three or more. According to Honeycutt, third, fourth, and sixth through 12th graders will all receive Google Chromebooks.

Honeycutt said the fee covers the cost for the school system to self-insure the devices.

“The fee helps us offset any costs that may not be covered under any type of warranty,” Honeycutt said. “This will cover the costs if the device is to be broken, stolen, lost, run over by a tractor, or any of that stuff.”