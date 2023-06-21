The Alpha Nu Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) met recently to celebrate its 65th anniversary.

Chartered in 1958, Alpha Nu is one of 96 chapters of the NC DKG State Organization. Often mistaken for being a sorority, the society of DKG was established in 1929 to recognize outstanding women educators and to support professional growth. Currently Alpha Nu Chapter has 59 members in Burke and Caldwell counties. Membership is by invitation.

The Awards committee, chaired by Kelli Weathers, presented a program recognizing members for their accomplishments. Those reaching membership milestones included Maxine McCall for 50 years of membership, Joyce Kendall for 40 years of membership, Mary Lindsay for 30 years of membership, Michelle Barrier and Leslie Barger for 20 years of membership and Elaine Poole and Donna Wells for 10 years of membership.

Alpha Nu chapter proudly supports beginning teachers. A beginning teacher from Burke County and one from Caldwell County were each presented a grant from the chapter during the meeting.

Alpha Nu Chapter was recognized at the recent state convention, receiving the highest level of achievement award for its work during the past year. It also received the Communication Excellence award. Former president Glenda Foster was named the Region X recipient of the Golden Key Award.

Learn more about the chapter and its projects at www.alphanunc.weebly.com