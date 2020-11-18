Amidst surge, school system sees 19 cases last week

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By comparison, a total of 216 people – 32 staff members and 184 students – were quarantined or isolated last week.

Reason for Increase in Totals

Still, this increase in quarantined and isolated totals was to be expected after the state implemented new, stricter guidance protocols.

Prior to last week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit K-12, which offers guidance to public schools throughout the state, said schools should quarantine students and staffers who came within six feet of a COVID-positive person for a consecutive 15 minutes throughout a 24-hour period.

Now, the guidance states schools are required to quarantine those people who came within six feet of a COVID-positive person for a total of 15 minutes throughout a 24-hour period.

During the Burke County Board of Education meeting on Nov. 9, Burke County Public Schools Nursing Director Miranda Michaels warned that the number of quarantined and isolated students would increase moving forward as a result of the updated guidance.

Her prediction proved to be correct, as the school system saw its highest number of quarantined students since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hallyburton Academy, which closed for all in-person activities on Nov. 10 due to one-third of its staff members being forced to quarantine, is set to reopen Nov. 19.

Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.

