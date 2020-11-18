Amidst surge, school system sees 19 cases last week

With COVID-19 cases throughout the county, state and nation surging, the school system could not avoid an uptick in cases last week.
In all, Burke County Public Schools saw 19 cases last week – 13 students and six staff members, as listed on BCPS’ COVID Tracking Chart available on its website. Cheryl Shuffler, Burke County Public Schools public relations officer, said the list was updated shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday to include another two cases, bringing the weekly total from 17 to 19.
Weekly Totals of Cases, Quarantined/Isolated
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, a total of 338 people – 273 students and 65 staff members were either quarantined or isolated.
Of the 19 cases, 10 were in elementary schools, while seven were in high schools and two in middle schools, according to the chart.
The school system has seen 178 total cases since Sept. 7. Nearly half of the cases – 84 – have occurred in elementary schools. High schools have seen 56 cases, compared to 37 for middle schools, and one case at a non-school location.
While the 19 cases would be the second highest weekly total behind only Oct. 19-25, the 338 quarantined and isolated students and staff member accounts for the largest weekly total of quarantined and isolated staff and students since the shutdown in March.
By comparison, a total of 216 people – 32 staff members and 184 students – were quarantined or isolated last week.
Reason for Increase in Totals
Still, this increase in quarantined and isolated totals was to be expected after the state implemented new, stricter guidance protocols.
Prior to last week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit K-12, which offers guidance to public schools throughout the state, said schools should quarantine students and staffers who came within six feet of a COVID-positive person for a consecutive 15 minutes throughout a 24-hour period.
Now, the guidance states schools are required to quarantine those people who came within six feet of a COVID-positive person for a total of 15 minutes throughout a 24-hour period.
During the Burke County Board of Education meeting on Nov. 9, Burke County Public Schools Nursing Director Miranda Michaels warned that the number of quarantined and isolated students would increase moving forward as a result of the updated guidance.
Her prediction proved to be correct, as the school system saw its highest number of quarantined students since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hallyburton Academy, which closed for all in-person activities on Nov. 10 due to one-third of its staff members being forced to quarantine, is set to reopen Nov. 19.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
