Annual backpack program to help with school supplies

As the new school year is rapidly approaching, community organizations want to ensure students have the materials they need to succeed.
Burke County Public Schools, The Outreach Center and Burke County United Way are providing pre-packaged backpacks to students in need of classroom materials.
Cheryl Shuffler, public relations officer for the school system, is excited to be a part of the program again this year, despite all of the challenges that have derived from COVID-19.
“Burke County Public Schools, United Way and The Outreach Center have been partners in the back to school backpack program for the past 10 years now,” Shuffler said. “Pre-COVID, we distributed collection barrels out in the community at stores and businesses and invited the community to help fill the barrels with back-to-school supplies. The Outreach Center would host an event where volunteers would come in and stuff the backpacks and then the day the backpacks were handed out to students was like a mini festival. ...
“Hopefully next year we can return to that type of event. Last year, the backpacks were sent to the schools for students to pick up and, this year, we have decided to do a drive thru. Many of our school principals will be there and the students love to see their principals at community events such as this. Chartwells is a partner in this as well as they provide a donation each year that supplies the actual backpacks. Like last year, this year they will be pre-filled with supplies.”
Holly Johnson, CEO of The Outreach Center, believes all students deserve the opportunity to get a quality education. With this program, organizations like The Outreach Center are able to ensure students receive their education without parents having to worry about whether they can afford school supplies or not.
“We began the program, just seeing the need for the children that we serve,” Johnson said. “It was just always a challenge for these parents every year to come up with the school supplies and all of the needs for the kids going back to school. So we started it as an extension, just of our services to all the families that we serve and we were serving about 700 to 800 families. So then, United Way and Walmart came forward to join us and just ask about helping. That was fabulous because we can certainly serve more kids when we have a collaborative effort with other organizations. So we were able to have our members serve to about 1,000, so that’s been exciting.
“Having the schools being involved is really helpful, because they can put the word out to all the kids and be able to let everybody know, so that everybody with the need can have an opportunity to come in and to be there, which is awesome.”
The pressure of buying new school supplies, clothes, shoes and other school necessities can be stressful for many parents. Mike Swan, county school superintendent, wants every student to have the opportunity of having quality school supplies when returning to the classrooms in the fall.
“Having a brand new backpack filled with new school supplies is just as important as having new clothes or a new pair of shoes on the first day of school,” Swan said. “We know that it is a hardship for some families to provide a new backpack and school supplies for their families and this is a great opportunity for the community to come together to make sure kids have what they need to get their school year off to a successful start.
“We are grateful to all of our community partners who come together to make this event a success every year.”
The backpacks will be pre-packaged and available for eligible families to pick up closer to the beginning of the school year. The deadline to apply for the program is Aug. 2.
Various materials will be provided in the backpacks for students to use while in school, including crayons, pens, pencils, a highlighter, a glue stick, pencil sharpener, erasers, ruler, pencil pouch, spiral notebook and a folder, Shuffler said.
Nine hundred sixty backpacks will be available this year for eligible families in need of school supplies. The only requirement that the parents applying must have students that attend a school in Burke County, Shuffler said.
The school system has other programs to help students adjust to the school environment. One of those programs is called Jumpstart.
“Rising sixth graders do a ‘Jumpstart’ program at their middle school to learn the ins and outs of transitioning to middle school,” Shuffler said. “Each school also will have an open house the week before school starts so students and families can meet their teachers and other school staff. We also will distribute devices that week.”
For information on the backpack program or to apply for the program, visit bcuw.org/build-backpack-2021.
