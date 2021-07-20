Annual backpack program to help with school supplies

“We began the program, just seeing the need for the children that we serve,” Johnson said. “It was just always a challenge for these parents every year to come up with the school supplies and all of the needs for the kids going back to school. So we started it as an extension, just of our services to all the families that we serve and we were serving about 700 to 800 families. So then, United Way and Walmart came forward to join us and just ask about helping. That was fabulous because we can certainly serve more kids when we have a collaborative effort with other organizations. So we were able to have our members serve to about 1,000, so that’s been exciting.