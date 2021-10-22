Another COVID-19 cluster identified at Burke school

A COVID-19 cluster has been identified at a another Burke County elementary school.
The Burke County Health Department informed Burke County Public Schools of a cluster of seven COVID-19 cases at Mull Elementary School on Friday, said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools. The cluster spans several grade levels.
According to Shuffler, as of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday for the week of Oct. 18-24, cases systemwide were as follows:
- Five total students tested positive for COVID-19
- 132 students were quarantined due to symptoms
- 68 total students quarantined due to an exposure
- 19 total students were exposed, but did not quarantine
- One staff members tested positive for COVID-19
- Five staff members were quarantined due to symptoms
- Two staff members were quarantined due to an exposure
- One staff member was exposed, but did not quarantine
According to the school system’s COVID District Dashboard on Friday at 4:32 p.m., the total number of cumulative positive cases in BCPS is 1,065 and the total number of quarantines is 4,529. These numbers are cumulative since Aug. 9 and include BCPS staff and students.
The school system is following the required COVID-19 protocol, Shuffler previously told The News Herald. These protocols include the mandatory mask mandate, which requires all staff and students to wear masks while on school campuses and buses.
On the dashboard, which was launched on Sept. 7, there is a link that allows anyone to view the 2021-22 school year COVID-19 protocol. This link gives information about what to do if a student shows symptoms of COVID-19, when they are allowed to return to school if they test positive, how to properly wear a face covering and more.
The database allows parents, students, staff and the public to view data regarding COVID-19 for BCPS. This includes cases, exposures and quarantines in schools involving students and staff.
The data runs on a Monday to Sunday basis, so the data can be broken into a weekly basis to be monitored and changed as necessary, Shuffler said in a previous article.
For more information about the BCPS COVID District Dashboard or the BCPS COVID-19 protocol, visit burke.k12.nc.us.