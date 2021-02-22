Back to School: BCPS pre-K through 5th graders return to full time; 6-12 to part time

For the first time in nearly a year, local elementary students were in person full time at Burke County Public Schools locations on Monday under a modified form of Plan A instruction.

Monday also marked BCPS sixth through 12th graders' return to Plan B instruction for the first time since the close of the first semester prior to the holiday break.

Burke County Public Schools officials were on hand at Hillcrest Elementary, East Burke and Heritage middle schools, as well as Draughn and East Burke high schools