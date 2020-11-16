Basic Law Enforcement Training spring course at WPCC announced

The next Basic Law Enforcement Training course at Western Piedmont Community College will begin Jan. 7.
The course gives students essential skills required for entry-level employment as law enforcement officers.
Successful graduates receive a curriculum certificate and are qualified to take certification exams required by the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission, the N.C. Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission or both.
“Law enforcement is a career that’s more than a job,” said Steve Warren, law enforcement training director. “It’s a profession that utilizes your mental and physical skills to positively impact the lives of others in your community. We are seeking motivated individuals with a strong commitment to helping others and the ability to work as a team.”
To enroll, applicants must be at least 20 years old, hold a high school diploma or GED and meet minimum standards for employment and certification in criminal justice employment. Applicants also must obtain sponsorship from a law enforcement agency.
The course is offered through college’s Law Enforcement Training Center. It uses state-mandated topics and methods of instruction. General subjects include criminal, juvenile, civil, traffic and alcohol beverage laws; investigative, patrol, custody and court procedures; emergency responses; and ethics and community relations.
Upon successful completion of the course, students will receive credit for criminal law, court procedures and evidence, and investigative procedures courses that can be applied toward an Associate in Applied Science degree in criminal justice technology.
“I can personally attest to the quality of education that I was given at WPCC in the early 1990s,” said Thurman Whisnant, Hickory's chief of police. “I still see first hand how prepared our recruits are that have completed the BLET program offered by WPCC. In the challenging times that are facing modern policing, we trust and rely heavily on the high standards and quality of training our recruits receive at WPCC.”
For information about the the program, visit www.wpcc.edu/blet/ or call Law Enforcement Training Center staff at 828-448-3135.
