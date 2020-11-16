Basic Law Enforcement Training spring course at WPCC announced

The next Basic Law Enforcement Training course at Western Piedmont Community College will begin Jan. 7.

The course gives students essential skills required for entry-level employment as law enforcement officers.

Successful graduates receive a curriculum certificate and are qualified to take certification exams required by the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission, the N.C. Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission or both.

“Law enforcement is a career that’s more than a job,” said Steve Warren, law enforcement training director. “It’s a profession that utilizes your mental and physical skills to positively impact the lives of others in your community. We are seeking motivated individuals with a strong commitment to helping others and the ability to work as a team.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To enroll, applicants must be at least 20 years old, hold a high school diploma or GED and meet minimum standards for employment and certification in criminal justice employment. Applicants also must obtain sponsorship from a law enforcement agency.