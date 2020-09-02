BCPS adapts new methods to serve special needs students

Remote instruction presents barriers to teachers, students and parents alike.
The lack of in-person instruction is especially detrimental to special needs students and their parents.
Throughout Burke County Public Schools, there are 1,814 students identified with a disability, ranging in age from 3 to 21 years, according to BCPS Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler.
With a total population of slightly less than 12,000, this group of students, which makes up BCPS’ Exceptional Children program, constitute a considerable percentage of students throughout the county.
The News Herald interviewed Shuffler to identify what the remote start looks like for EC students.
During a typical in-person school year, EC students receive services and therapies at their domicile schools. The services they receive are based on each student’s Individualized Education Plan (IEP), which establishes academic and developmental goals for the student.
Each EC student’s IEP is designed by a team, which could consist of the student, a parent or guardian, the principal, the EC teacher, the regular education teacher, the school psychologist, the school social worker, and related service providers such as the speech therapist or occupational therapist, Shuffler said.
While services provided by the school system vary by student, they can include academic support and social development therapies. A student’s IEP can include specially designed instruction in academic subjects like math, reading and writing. Additionally, social developmental therapies can include working on social skills, social-emotional learning and life skills, Shuffler said.
For some students, occupational and/or physical therapy and speech-language are offered as a related service. Transportation is also available to students and families that require it.
The remote start has forced the school system to be creative in how it provides these services to EC students. Shuffler said all of these therapies are being offered either virtually or in-person to students based on their IEP goals.
“Each student’s school is reaching out to parents and working with them to determine what services to provide, how much to provide, and in some cases which setting is best to provide the services,” she said.
According to Shuffler, parent reactions to the services provided have been mostly positive, though some parents have reached out to express concerns.
“They have appreciated our efforts to continue providing as much as we can,” Shuffler said. “In a few cases, parents have let us know what is occurring or did occur wasn’t beneficial. (In these cases,) the IEP team, including the parent, met and made changes to the delivery of therapy.”
A number of the EC therapies, including occupational, physical and speech are continuing at approximately the same rate as they would during a typical school year.
While some of the services are still provided in person, the school system has adopted a new method of delivering resources by using “teletherapy,” in which services are provided remotely.
Parents' and families’ decisions to perform face-to-face or remote services is based on the individual needs of the student, and the IEP team’s ability to access the student for therapy.
Of course, the main concern for parents and students is whether the therapies and services are as effective when delivered remotely. In a worst-case scenario for parents and families, they may wonder whether their child is regressing or stagnating in their development.
Shuffler said BCPS has not heard any parents specifically report that their children are not advancing in their academic or social development.
“Parents of all students no doubt may have moments where they question this,” she said. “We appreciate their patience during this challenging time of educating students through a pandemic. We also appreciate the role parents are taking in supporting their children through remote learning. We recognize it is not easy on anyone.”
On Thursday, the Burke County Board of Education will vote on whether to send children back to school part-time, or to extend the remote instruction period. Regardless of the outcome, the EC staff has plans to continue to best serve its students under these less than ideal circumstances.
“Currently, our goal is to provide as much support (services/therapy) as is reasonable to help students meet their goals,” Shuffler said. “Our EC staff is working hard to develop a proposed “Remote Learning Contingency Plan” for every student that outlines the services to be provided during Plan B or Plan C. This plan is shared with parents and all members of the IEP team to discuss and finalize. Once those plans are completed, we will follow them and provide whatever resources are necessary to implement those plans.”
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
