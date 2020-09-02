BCPS adapts new methods to serve special needs students

While services provided by the school system vary by student, they can include academic support and social development therapies. A student’s IEP can include specially designed instruction in academic subjects like math, reading and writing. Additionally, social developmental therapies can include working on social skills, social-emotional learning and life skills, Shuffler said.

For some students, occupational and/or physical therapy and speech-language are offered as a related service. Transportation is also available to students and families that require it.

The remote start has forced the school system to be creative in how it provides these services to EC students. Shuffler said all of these therapies are being offered either virtually or in-person to students based on their IEP goals.

“Each student’s school is reaching out to parents and working with them to determine what services to provide, how much to provide, and in some cases which setting is best to provide the services,” she said.

According to Shuffler, parent reactions to the services provided have been mostly positive, though some parents have reached out to express concerns.