BCPS administration addresses recent personnel moves, current financial outlook

Kim Rudisill, BCPS director of human resources, said the hiring freeze lasted from March to the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year, June 30.

“Since July 1 through today, we have hired 35 certified licensed positions and 18 classified positions, positions we consider critical to our district,” Rudisill said. “Through attrition, resignations and retirements, we have been able to eliminate positions or re-assign roles from within.”

Lawson and Rudisill worked “hand-in-hand to evaluate and manage the budget and our positions,” according to Putnam.

“(Lawson and Rudisill) understand the balance between student enrollment and state funding and how not to overspend in areas of positions,” Putnam said. “With our enrollment down and the number of students in our buildings down, we simply have needed less people to serve our students.”

Board members’ opposition to the hiring

Hunt said he thought the hiring freeze was a “reasonable and prudent thing for the superintendent to do,” adding that the freeze could potentially help to avoid a repeat of what happened following the recession of 2008-09 in which many BCPS staff members were laid off.